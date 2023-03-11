BOSTON (AP)Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, giving the Bruins their 50th win of the season – making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history.

The Bruins needed only 64 games to reach 50 wins, beating the record of 66 set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. The Bruins also became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season when the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders.

Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots. The Bruins have won 11 of their last 12.

Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves for Detroit, which has lost seven of eight. Andrew Copp scored a short-handed goal in the second minute of the first period, and Alex Chiasson also scored.

RANGERS 2, SABRES 1, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Artemi Panarin converted a blocked shot to score a power-play goal 2:02 into overtime and New York won for the fourth time in six games.

Patrick Kane scored his second goal in four games since being acquired by the Rangers in a trade with Chicago, and Igor Shesterkin overcame a near costly miscue to finish with 32 saves in one of his strongest outings in weeks.

The Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division and continued their domination of their cross-state rivals by improving to 10-0-1 in the past 11 meetings.

Jeff Skinner scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots.

PREDATORS 2, KINGS 1, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Matt Duchene scored in the second round of the shootout and Nashville snapped Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak.

Duchene, who scored his 27th shootout goal in 71 chances, put a shot between Kings goalie Pheonix Copley’s legs for the only score in the tiebreaker.

Tommy Novak scored for the Predators and Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

Mikey Anderson had the Kings’ goal in regulation, and Copley stopped 30 shots.

AVALANCHE 3, COYOTES 2, OT

DENVER (AP) – Cale Makar scored at 1:38 of overtime, Nathan MacKinnon ran his franchise-record home goals streak to nine games and Colorado beat Arizona.

MacKinnon also extended his home points streak to 16 games. Denis Malgin opened the scoring for Colorado in the first period, Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves and Mikko Rantanen had two assists.

Jack McBain and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona in the first period, with Keller giving the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with his team-best 27th goal. Connor Ingram made 41 saves.

JETS 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 overtime as Winnipeg snapped Florida’s three-game win streak.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored twice, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves for Winnipeg, which had lost seven of eight.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Florida. Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal also connected and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

STARS 4, KRAKEN 3, OT

SEATTLE (AP) – Miro Heiskanen scored 3:26 into overtime to lift Dallas past Seattle.

Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski also scored for Dallas, which has won five of the last six. Jake Oettinger had 28 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato scored, and Vince Dunn had two assists for the Kraken, who lost two in a row. Phillip Grubauer stopped 22 shots.

DEVILS 3, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist to lead New Jersey.

Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the Devils get their sixth win in eight games (6-1-1) and move two points behind Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes lost 4-0 to Vegas. Akira Schmid had 23 saves.

Denis Gurianov scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 34 saves. The Canadiens have lost six straight (0-4-2).

LIGHTNING 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game with a minute left and Tampa Bay won after losing captain Steven Stamkos to a leg injury.

Point broke a tie with a one-timer from between the circles that beat Petr Mrazek. He has a career-high 43 goals. Brandon Hagel, acquired from Chicago in a trade on March 18, 2022, hit the empty net with 2 seconds remaining. Brian Elliott finished with 23 saves.

The Lightning lost Stamkos, their career leader in goals and points, late in the first period with a left leg injury after he got tangled up with Chicago forward Joey Anderson and both players fell to the ice. Stamkos skated off the ice, holding his leg, and did not return.

Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago and Petr Mrazek had 34 saves.

BLUES 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Jordan Kyrou scored three goals, seldom-used goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots and St. Louis beat Columbus.

Sammy Blais had a goal and two assists, Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas each had two assists for the Blues, who won their second straight after losing eight of nine.

Patrik Laine scored his team-high 21st goal, Boone Jenner also scored and Michael Hutchinson, in his first start with the Blue Jackets, had 19 saves for the NHL’s worst team. Columbus has lost four straight.

CANUCKS 5, SENATORS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and Vancouver got its season-high fourth straight victory.

J.T. Miller, Nils Aman and Sheldon Dries also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 18 saves.

Claude Giroux and Nick Holden had third-period goals for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 25 saves in the Senators’ second straight loss.

WILD 5, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Marcus Johansson, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boly scored in Minnesota’s three-goal third period, and the Wild beat San Jose.

Jared Spurgeon and Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Ryan Hartman and John Klingberg each had two assists to help the Wild extend their point streak to 12 games (10-0-2) – one shy of the franchise record. Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves to improve to 18-5-4 against the Sharks.

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist for San Jose, and Erik Karlsson added an assist for his 84th point of the year to set a franchise record for points by a defenseman. James Reimer had 24 saves. The Sharks have lost six straight home games and eight of their last nine overall.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, OILERS 4

TORONTO (AP) – John Tavares scored two of Toronto’s four goals in the second period to rally past Edmonton.

Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists for the Maple Leafs, while William Nylander and Auston Matthews each scored and had an assist. Tavares added an assist for a three-point night and Noel Acciari had the other two goals, including an empty-netter, for Toronto.

Matt Murray made 22 saves

Connor McDavid had his NHL-best 55th goal of the season and added two assists for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins chipped in with two assists each.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, HURRICANES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jonathan Quick had 33 saves for his first shutout since joining Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden had goals as the Golden Knights scored in every period. Vegas has won five of its last six games.

Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes, but he suffered his third loss in the last five outings. Carolina’s four-game winning streak ended.

PENGUINS 5, FLYERS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal and Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia.

Jason Zucker, Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Penguins, who have won six of their last eight games. Casey DeSmith stopped 31 shots.

Kieffer Bellows scored his second of the season for the Flyers, who lost their third straight. Philadelphia has lost 11 of its last 13 games overall. Carter Hart made 27 saves.

CAPITALS 5, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie scored first-period goals, Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves and Washington beat New York.

Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored in the third period for the Capitals, who improved to 4-2-1 in their last seven games following a six-game losing streak to further tighten the Eastern Conference playoff race. Rasmus Sandin had three assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk had two.

Pierre Engvall scored his first goal for the Islanders since being acquired at the trade deadline, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves as New York snapped a three-game win streak.

