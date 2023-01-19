JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Jordan Brown’s 31 points led Louisiana past Arkansas State 80-71 on Thursday night.

Brown also contributed 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Themus Fulks added 13 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and 11 assists. Kentrell Garnett recorded 12 points and was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).

The Red Wolves (9-11, 1-6) were led in scoring by Terrance Ford Jr., who finished with 14 points. Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington added 13 points apiece for Arkansas State, which prolonged its losing streak to six straight.

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana visits Texas State while Arkansas State hosts Marshall.

