Brown scores 19 to lead Murray St. past Illinois St. 77-65

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Tevin Brown scored 19 points and Murray State topped Illinois State 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Justice Hill had 17 points for Murray State (3-0). KJ Williams added 13 points. Trae Hannibal had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Antonio Reeves had 19 points for the Redbirds (1-2). Mark Freeman added 15 points. Sy Chatman had 14 points and four blocks.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com