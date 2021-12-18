Brown carries Murray State past Chattanooga 87-76

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Tevin Brown had a career-high 33 points to lift Murray State to an 87-76 win over Chattanooga on Saturday night – giving the Racers their seventh straight victory.

Justice Hill had 18 points for Murray State (10-1). Trae Hannibal added 11 points. KJ Williams, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Racers, had eight points – all free throws – after missing all 13 of his shots.

Malachi Smith had a career-high 36 points for the Mocs (9-3). He added six rebounds. David Jean-Baptiste had 12 points and A.J. Caldwell added seven rebounds.

