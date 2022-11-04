MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night.

Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points, but was 5 of 12 from the floor – part of the Hornets shooting 38%. James Bouknight scored 14 points, and Bryce McGowens added 12. P.J. Washington had 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 7 on 3s.

The Hornets, dealing with injuries to key players, entered the game winning only one of their last five games. In addition to the continued absence of point guard LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Charlotte was also without Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) and leading scorer Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) – dealing a considerable blow to the offense.

The Grizzlies’ accurate shooting early allowed them to build a 20-point lead. By halftime, Memphis had pushed the advantage to 71-47 while shooting 53%.

While Brooks connected on his first five shots, it was Adams dominating on the inside before the break. He had 13 points and 16 rebounds at halftime, including 10 offensive boards.

Oubre’s 15 points at halftime led the Hornets.

Memphis’ lead reached 38 late in the third quarter. By the time the margin was 40 early in the fourth, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had put in his deep reserves.

Hornets: Charlotte coach Steve Clifford expressed optimism about the return of some of his injured players. ”(Rozier) did a lot more today. I think in the next few days, we will have a chance to get him back, Melo back and Cody (Martin) back.” … The starting frontcourt of P.J. Washington and Jalen McDaniels was a combined 0 for 10 in the first half.

Grizzlies: Veteran Danny Green, who has not played this season while recovering from a torn ACL, provided commentary on the Grizzlies’ television broadcast during the second quarter. … Adams’ 16 rebounds in the first half, was one less than the Hornets had as a team. It was also a franchise record for rebounds in a first half. … Ja Morant had 12 points and 11 assists.

Hornets: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Grizzlies: Host Washington on Sunday.

