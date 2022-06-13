GAIBA, Italy (AP)Italian player Lucia Bronzetti won the first match in the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy on Monday.

The third-seeded Bronzetti beat Justina Mikulskyte 6-1, 6-3 at the Veneto Open. She will next face Harmony Tan, who defeated Fanny Stollar 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Ylena In-Albon also advanced, beating eighth-seeded Chloe Paquet 6-4, 6-2.

Also, Susan Bandecchi defeated Italian wild-card entry Matilde Paoletti 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 and Ana Bogdan beat Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-0.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants – making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

Organizers are using former soccer fields for the tournament and the host tennis club has been nicknamed ”Gaibledon” – in homage to Wimbledon.

