Brohm adds former Western Kentucky coach to Purdue’s staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has hired former Western Kentucky coach David Elson and Mel Mills, a small-school defensive coordinator, as staff members.

Brohm made the announcement Wednesday as college football teams prepare to start practicing.

Elson will be in charge of quality control. He was an assistant on Western Kentucky’s 2002 Football Championship Subdivision national championship team then was promoted to head coach, a post he held from 2003-09.

Elson became Ball State’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs from 2017-19 and spent last season as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at NAIA powerhouse Marian University in Indianapolis. He’s also coached at Indiana, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and New Mexico State.

Mills spent the last two season as the assistant head coach and academics coordinator at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He also was a teammate of Brohm’s at the University of Louisville and has worked previously at Louisville, Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic and two Division III schools – Franklin College in Indiana and Becker College in Massachusetts.