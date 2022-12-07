DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Darnell Brodie scored 17 points to help Drake defeat Omaha 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Brodie had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-1). Garrett Sturtz went 6 of 8 from the field to add 14 points. Tucker DeVries recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 16 (0 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

JJ White led the way for the Mavericks (3-7) with 18 points and four assists. Marquel Sutton added 16 points and six rebounds for Omaha. In addition, Frankie Fidler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.