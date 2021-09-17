Broberg shoots course-record 64 to lead Dutch Open by 1 shot

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP)Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday.

The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole – No. 9, after starting at the 10th – for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt.

Broberg’s only win on the European Tour came six years ago at the BMW Masters in China.

Marcus Helligkilde and Thomas Detry both shot 66 and were tied for second place.

At No. 79, Detry is the second highest-ranked player in the field. The highest is No. 57 Branden Grace, who came home in 31 to shoot 68 and was 4 under overall – eight strokes off the lead.

