British boxer Conor Benn tests positive, title bout scrapped

LONDON (AP)Conor Benn’s WBA continental welterweight title defense against Adrian Granados was called off Thursday after the British boxer tested positive for COVID-19.

Benn’s bout against the 31-year-old Chicago native was set to headline the card on Saturday night in Essex.

The 24-year-old Benn (18-0) said it ”breaks my heart” to tell fans he tested positive and can’t fight.

”I have made sure during this camp that we have taken the correct precautions and abided by the highest health and safety measures to avoid this unfortunate circumstance but with the virus still being extremely active this is out of my control,” Benn wrote on Instagram.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Benn ”feels well” and that the fight will be rescheduled.

Benn last fought on April 10 when he knocked out Samuel Vargas in 80 seconds in London.

”It’s imperative that I get back to full health, isolate and stay safe during this period as I aim to be competing again in the very near future,” Benn said.

Benn also offered his ”sincerest apologies to everyone who worked hard to put this event together and Adrian who recently flew over to the UK to put on a good fight.”

Granados (21-8-3) last fought on May 1 when he drew with Jose Luis Sanchez.

Benn won the vacant WBA continental welterweight title in July 2018 by defeating Frenchman Cedrick Peynaud in a unanimous decision.

Benn’s father is former middleweight boxing champion Nigel Benn, who in 2019 at age 55 briefly attempted a comeback that was later derailed by a shoulder injury.

