Brighton wins 3-2 at Everton, adding to pressure on Benitez

LIVERPOOL, England (AP)Alexis Mac Allister scored twice to lead Brighton to a 3-2 win at Everton that piled more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez on Sunday.

Even the long-awaited return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after almost five months out with a thigh injury failed to change Everton’s fortunes, with the striker’s main contribution being a missed first-half penalty.

By then the home side were already 2-0 down after Mac Allister’s opener in the third minute was followed by a header from Dan Burn in the 21st.

Everton conceded the first goal for the 14th time in 20 matches this season in the Premier League and seventh time in succession.

While academy graduate Anthony Gordon scored his first two goals for Everton in the 53rd and 76th minutes, Mac Allister’s second in between that double made it an unhappy start to 2022 for Benitez, whose side have now won just once in the last 12 matches.

Everton is 15th in the 20-team standing, while Brighton is in eighth place.

