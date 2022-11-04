With speculation suggesting Wolves may finally be set to appoint Julen Lopetegui as Bruno Lage’s successor, interim head coach Steve Davis is remaining focused on their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wolves are in the relegation zone following a dire start to the season, with Davis leading the club to one win, one draw and three defeats since Lage’s dismissal.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Seagulls, Davis hinted there would soon be news from the club regarding a permanent appointment.

“I speak with (chairman) Jeff (Shi) regularly about that situation because it affects and impacts everybody, including myself,” Davis said.

“I’m sure something will come out on that shortly and there will be some news. All I’m doing is focusing on Brighton and three tough games to come, but I’m sure going forward there will be something released.”

Wolves hope to welcome striker Raul Jimenez back from a muscle injury ahead of the World Cup break, but Davis urged caution over the Mexican’s return.

“I think that would be unfair, to present timescales. We don’t want to push him,” he added.

“We want him to feel right before he returns but he seems to be in a good place. He will be ready when he’s ready.”

Brighton will arrive at Molineux in confident mood after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 last time out, earning Roberto De Zerbi his first win at the helm, but the Italian is urging his players to move on.

“What you did in the last game is not important, it’s about what you do the next week,” De Zerbi said.

“The victory is more dangerous than the defeat.

“When I think about the Chelsea game, I think we can play better, both with and without the ball.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Ruben Neves

As well as being the Premier League’s lowest scorers this season (six goals), Wolves have the lowest shot conversion rate (3.8 per cent). Neves has scored half of their goals in the competition this term (three) and the captain will be key to their hopes of a result at Molineux.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Leandro Trossard

Trossard has scored more goals following a ball carry than any other player in the Premier League this season (three), with only Marcus Rashford and Wilfried Zaha (14) having more shots from such situations than the Belgian (13).KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games against Brighton (W2 D4), although that defeat came in this exact fixture in April last season (0-3).

– Following their 3-0 win in this exact fixture last season, Brighton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Wolves for the first time since winning on each of their first six visits to Molineux between 1979 and 1991.

– Wolves have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games (D6 L12), having won three of their four before this run. They’ve not scored more than once in any of their last 16 league games (nine goals in total).

– Brighton beat Chelsea 4-1 last time out, their first victory under manager Roberto De Zerbi. They have already won two Premier League games by three or more goals this season – they’ve never had three such wins in a single campaign.

– Only Nottingham Forest (six) and Brentford (four) have conceded more goals following a high turnover than Wolves (three) in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Brighton have had more shots following a high turnover than any other side in the competition (25).