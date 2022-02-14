Brighton & Hove Albion-Manchester United Preview

Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to have endeared himself to any doubters after he claimed fourth place is the best Manchester United can hope for this season.

United face Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday in a match that was rearranged from December. They have drawn their last two Premier League games 1-1, against Burnley and Southampton respectively.

Rangnick’s side have had good chances in both of those matches, and the German has been left frustrated by United’s profligacy at one end and sloppy defending at the other.

A win for United would see them move into the top four, but they are seven points behind third-placed Chelsea, 14 behind Liverpool and 23 adrift of leaders Manchester City.

“Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United needs and wants: to finish fourth in the league,” he said.

“I think this is the highest possible achievement we can get domestically. In the league, it’s number four, that’s our ambition, what we have to achieve and what we’re aiming at.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in particular has struggled as of late, though Brighton boss Graham Potter says his team are preparing to face one of the world’s best forwards.

“You run out of superlatives in terms of what he’s achieved in his career and the player that he is,” Potter said of Ronaldo.

“He’s had an absolutely amazing career, world-class, it’s out-of-this-world class. There’s nothing else to say with that.

“Too often we zoom into individuals and forget it’s a team game. Sometimes when the team isn’t scoring, the person at the front of the pitch gets the zooming in.

“From what I’ve seen, you still see the quality he has and the quality he brings to the group and the team.

“I’ve never played against him, we’re looking forward to going there and pitting our wits against one of the best players of all time.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hive Albion – Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay’s goal against Watford at the weekend was his 26th in the Premier League for Brighton – one more strike will see him become the Seagulls’ highest goalscorer in the competition (currently level with Glenn Murray).

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against Brighton, with these strikes being worth six points to the Red Devils. Only against Leicester (6) has he scored more in the competition than he has versus Brighton.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in five goals in his three Premier League games against Brighton for Manchester United, scoring three and assisting a further two.

– This will be Brighton manager Potter’s 100th Premier League game in charge, making him the 74th manager to reach this milestone. Three of the last four managers whose milestone game in the competition came against Manchester United have won – Steve McClaren (Feb 2004), Roy Hodgson (March 2009) and Mick McCarthy (Feb 2011), with the exception being Sean Dyche in January 2018.

– Brightonhave won 19 points away from home in the Premier League this season, with no side losing fewer on the road than the Seagulls this term (W4 D7 L1). It is just one point fewer than they won away from home last season, with their 20 points in 2020-21 their highest away points total in the competition.

– Brighton have never won an away league match against either of the two Manchester clubs in 19 attempts (D3 L16) – in Football League history, only Hull City have played more away games against United and City without recording a win (24 games).

– After losing two of their first three Premier League games against Brighton (W1),United have won their last five against them in the competition.