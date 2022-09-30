Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he must see right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold “differently” after the defender was blanked on international duty again by England, with the Reds returning to domestic action against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds man was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the final international break ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but was excused in favour of Reece James, with serious doubts about whether he will even make the plane to the tournament.

Discussions over Alexander-Arnold’s place in England – as a potent creative threat from deep, but a reportedly more suspect presence under pressure than his rivals – dominates squad announcements, but Klopp professed his bafflement that he may be left home.

“There are stories out there, people saying he’s not a good defender, that’s not true,” he stated. “He’s a good defender. He doesn’t defend always good, that’s what we are working on. I see him differently, that’s obvious.”

Klopp also suggested Calvin Ramsay is closer to a club debut and praised the teenager.

“For a young age – the way he plays – he is a real player,” Klopp said. “He is really involved in everything. He’s a real talent and I am really excited about him.

“He is outstanding, well-educated, friendly – a really good boy. Now we start working, that’s it. How it is for all of them in that age group: the sky is the limit.”

New Brighton boss Roberto de Zebri, meanwhile, has waxed lyrical about what Solly March brings to the side as he prepares to take charge of a team guided to the top four by Graham Potter before the latter was tempted to Chelsea.

“Solly is a key player for me and I want him to understand how important he is,” he added. “I want him to keep his responsibilities and look to increase the number of goals he scores because I fully trust in him.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian has found greater purchase on home turf than on the road this season, with all of his goals in home games. He has been involved in seven overall finishes in his last three Anfield matches in the league, too.

Brighton – Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentine looks set to bolt onto the plane to Qatar with his form for the Seagulls, having helped to drive them to their current perch. He has scored four goals in his last four PL games, as many as he netted in the last 34 games in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton (W7 D2), a 1-0 home loss in February 2021.

– Having avoided defeat in just two of their first 11 away league games against Liverpool (W1 D1 L9), Brighton are unbeaten in their last two such visits to Anfield (W1 D1).

– This is just the second time that Brighton (4th) are facing Liverpool (8th) in a top-flight game while above them in the table, following a 3-3 draw at the Goldstone Ground in October 1981 (Brighton 7th, Liverpool 8th).

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), keeping 15 clean sheets in this run. In the 11 games in which they’ve conceded, they’ve conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six.

– Brighton have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W7 D3), going down 2-1 at Fulham in August. Taking into account each current side’s last 10 Premier League games, only Tottenham (26) and Manchester City (24) have earned more points than Brighton (23).