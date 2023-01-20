Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi remains content with his attacking options ahead of the high-flying Seagulls’ trip to Leicester City, despite Leandro Trossard’s exit.

Trossard sealed a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday after being dropped by De Zerbi, who has been critical of the Belgium international’s attitude on several occasions.

With Brighton just three points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham ahead of their visit to the King Power Stadium, De Zerbi believes they will cope.

“The situation was difficult because I understood he wanted to leave,” De Zerbi said of Trossard. “I am sorry for the last period because I prefer when people are clear, not when there are some different behaviours.

“We will see. I think we are a good team, we can play well with or without Leo. We are scoring a lot of goals and it’s possible if you have good attackers.”

Leicester, meanwhile, are just two points clear of the relegation zone after their 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest last time out, a result which piled more pressure on under-fire boss Brendan Rodgers.

Midfielder Dennis Praet believes the Foxes will only escape their current predicament through hard work.

“We try to get out of it as a team. We are training hard,” Praet said. “(Friday) we had a hard training session where there were some good duels, but that’s what is needed for us to get something out of it. We need to try to get everyone as sharp as possible to get some points in the next games. I think at this moment, every game is very important.

“We know we have to be at our best to get something there. We have a lot of motivation, not only because of that (Forest) game, but because of the period we are in.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has been involved in nine goals in his last nine Premier League games against Brighton (six goals, three assists). However, Vardy has scored in just one of his 19 league appearances this term, with that goal coming off the bench against Wolves in October.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Solly March

March has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he had in his first 156 appearances in the competition. Having failed to find the net with any of his first 27 shots this season, he’s now scored from four of his last 10 attempts.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After going unbeaten in their first eight Premier League games against Brighton (W6 D2), Leicester have lost two of their last three against the Seagulls (D1), losing 5-2 earlier this season.

– Brighton have only won on one of their last 10 league visits to Leicester, winning 4-1 in April 2014 under manager Oscar Garcia in the Championship.

– Brighton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the second time, previously doing so in October 2018 under Chris Hughton. They have beaten Everton 4-1 and Liverpool 3-0 in their last two games, and last won three in a row by three or more goals in league football in February 1969.

– Brighton are averaging 1.94 goals-per-game in the Premier League this season (35 goals in 18 games) – their highest ever average in a top-flight campaign, and highest in any league season since 1964-65 in the fourth tier (2.22).

– Leicester have lost their last three Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 5-0 – they’ve never lost four in a row at home without scoring in their league history.