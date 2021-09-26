Brighton & Hove Albion-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira wants to control the emotions of his players and the crowd as they prepare for Monday’s derby against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Palace crushed 10-man Tottenham 3-0 but were defeated by Liverpool by the same margin last time out to leave them in 14th place before this weekend’s fixtures.

Vieira’s side may only have five points from their opening top-flight games, but they are unbeaten at Selhurst Park and have not conceded a goal as of yet.

Despite being new to the role, Vieira understands the importance of the clash with Brighton as they look to make it five unbeaten in league games against their rivals.

“It makes it even more exciting,” Vieira said. “Players are now looking forward to these kinds of games, but it’s really important not to just face the emotional side of the game.

“We have to control the emotion, and focus on the way we want to play with the determination and the aggression to play a complete game.

“My job will be to (use) this kind of energy, and not forget that we need to play football.”

The Seagulls are in dreamland after collecting 12 points from a possible 15 so far, most recently edging past Leicester City 2-1 to leave them in fourth before the weekend’s matches.

However, Graham Potter’s men are winless in their last four visitors to Palace but the Brighton head coach is looking forward to challenging one of football’s greats.

“I was (a big admirer of him as a player), it was hard not to be, he was one of the very best,” Potter said on Vieira. “He was a part of a fantastic Arsenal team, he won major trophies with them and France.

“He was one of the best players of his generation. It’s really exciting when the top players go into coaching because they’ve seen the game at the highest level, so they have the potential to be fantastic coaches.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals against Brighton in his career (all competitions) – against no side has he scored more in English football. The Ivorian has scored four goals in his last four against the Seagulls at Selhurst Park.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay leads the scoring charts with three goals in five games – two more than any other Seagulls player. He is also joint-fourth for chances created (four) and could prove a thorn in Vieira’s side on Monday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have won both of their Premier League away games so far this season. They’ve never won three in a row on the road in the top-flight before, while only three times have they ever won each of their first three away league games in a single season (1953-54, 1957-58 and 2011-12).

– 42 percent of Brighton’s Premier League corners this season have led to a chance for the Seagulls (11/26), the highest ratio in the division. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have conceded more goals from corner situations than any other side in the Premier League this term (3).

– Only Manchester City (6) have faced fewer shots on target in the Premier League than Brighton (13) so far this season. Brighton’s 2.6 shots on target faced per game this term is their lowest in a single season in the competition, with this number gradually declining each campaign (4.8 in 2017-18, 4.6 in 2018-19, 4.5 in 2019-20, 3.3 in 2020-21).

– Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches played on a Monday (D3 L8), though this victory did come against Brighton (2-1 in February). Meanwhile, Brighton are winless in all 10 of their Premier League games played on a Monday (D7 L3).

– Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in both of their Premier League home games this season, drawing 0-0 with Brentford and beating Spurs 3-0. The only top-flight campaign in which the Eagles didn’t concede in any of their first three home games was 1979-80, while Patrick Vieira could be the first Palace manager to do so in his first three home league games in charge since Ian Holloway in December 2012.