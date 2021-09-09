Brighton & Hove Albion-Brentford Preview

Graham Potter admits the jury is out on Brighton and Hove Albion’s transfer business but has declared himself pleased with the players brought in.

The Seagulls signed defender Marc Cucurella from Getafe for a reported £15.4million, while another exciting talent in Enock Mwepu has arrived from Salzburg.

Albion have made a largely positive start to their campaign with two wins from three games, and Potter says the results going forward will determine how successful their transfer window was.

“We think we are stronger – but the proof of the pudding will be in terms of the games,” he said. “As we stand now, I’m happy with the group and excited about the group.

“Sometimes you have to let them develop and give the group time to grow – that is the stage we are at.

“We are not at the maximum of what we have been doing. I think there are a lot of exciting young players who can continue to get better and better.”

Brentford have made an unbeaten start to their first ever Premier League campaign, following up a famous win over Arsenal on the opening day with draws at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Avoiding defeat in their first two away matches can be considered positive results, but Thomas Frank is not planning to head into games with the intention of picking up just a point.

“I would like us to be even braver,” he said. “My message before every game is to go for a win, play forward and attack. I just probably need to keep reinforcing it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Toney scored his first Premier League goal at the third attempt against Aston Villa with a thumping finish and Frank will be after double figures from the striker this term.

Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Toney has scored more goals in the top four tiers of English football than any other players (56).

Brighton – Pascal Gross

Gross has created nine chances in Brighton’s opening three Premier League matches, a tally that is bettered by only three other players.

No player has set up more chances for a team-mate than Gross has for Shane Duffy, meanwhile, with the centre-back scoring from one of his eight efforts.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first top-flight meeting between Brentford and Brighton, with the sides having previously already met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English league football.

– Brighton have won just one of their last nine away league games against Brentford (D3 L5), with this their first visit since a 3-3 draw in February 2017.

– Brentford have lost just one of their last six league meetings with Brighton (W3 D2), remaining unbeaten against the Seagulls the last time they faced in the 2016-17 Championship campaign (W1 D1).

– Brentford remain unbeaten in their three Premier League games so far (W1 D2) – excluding the maiden campaign of 1992-93, the only team to remain unbeaten in their first four games in the competition are Portsmouth in 2003-04.

– Frank’s side are on the longest current unbeaten league run of any side in England’s top four tiers (15 – W7 D8) since a 1-0 loss at Norwich in March. At home, the Bees are unbeaten in nine league games (W5 D4), winning each of the last three without conceding.