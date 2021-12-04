Brewer scores 22 to lead FIU over Stetson 72-65

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) conducted two separate hiker rescues for an injured visitor on the Aihualama Trail, as well as two stranded 73-year-olds on the Lulumahu Trail on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to HFD, the first rescue happened around 12:20 p.m. on the Aihualama Trail. Firefighters found and packaged a 25-year-old man with an injured knee onto HFD's Air 2 rescue helicopter.