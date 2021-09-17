Brentford-Wolverhampton Preview

Thomas Frank has hit out at the suggestion his Brentford side should be more attacking, insisting the Bees will have to play to their strengths to secure Premier League survival.

Brentford have scored only one goal in their three games since beating Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day, with Ivan Toney finding the net against Aston Villa last month.

The Bees have also only managed nine shots in total, despite having been an offensive side in the Championship.

But Frank is adamant they just need time to settle into life in the top flight.

“I think it’s natural, when you get a promoted team going into the Premier League, and you are going in with the lowest budget, a bit under 19th, then the most difficult thing to add to your team is the offensive quality.

“I think we have the offensive quality. I have a massive belief in Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney, our two strikers. They look brilliant together and I believe there is much more to come from them.

“They are still learning, every single day. But I’m pretty sure we are never going to have 23 shots on target on average like City and Chelsea and these clubs.”

At the opposite end of the scale, Wolves have not been shot shy at all under new boss Bruno Lage, though that did not result in any goals or points until a 2-0 win over Watford last time out.

“There’s a good environment here. I have only good things to say about these guys. Competitive, good guys,” Lage said.

“But I said to them ‘boys, when you play the other teams, they need to feel we are not nice guys. They need to feel you are a hard team to beat.’ They need to feel it. When you have the ball, try to find the way to score goals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (13).

Brentford – Bryan Mbuemo

In the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last week, Brentford had seven attempts, with Mbuemo having three of these. He also created two chances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Hwang Hee-Chan came off the bench to score on his Premier League debut for Wolves last time out – no player has ever scored in both of their first two appearances for the club in the competition.

– Only Norwich City (eight) have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than Brentford (nine), with the Bees managing just one effort on target last time out against Brighton. However, at the other end of the pitch, only Manchester City (2.2) have a lower expected goals against number than Brentford (2.7).

– Wolves’ 2-0 win at Watford last time out ended a run of six straight league defeats. However, Wolves have lost each of their last three home league games, last having a longer run of league losses at Molineux in October/November 2016 (four).

– None of the 10 top-flight meetings between Wolves and Brentford have been draws (5 wins each), with Brentford winning home and away in the last campaign in which the sides met in the top tier (1946-47).

– Since their return to the top-flight in 2018-19, Wolves have won six of their eight home league games against promoted sides, drawing with Sheffield United in 2019-20 and losing to West Brom last season.