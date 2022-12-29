David Moyes says West Ham are “not happy” after a poor start to the Premier League season and understands why he is under pressure.

The Hammers finished seventh last campaign, while also making it to the Europa League semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

But despite splashing out big money in the transfer window on the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd, West Ham have struggled so far this term, currently sat just two places and one point above the relegation zone.

Moyes acknowledged his team must improve, telling reporters: “We’re not daft, we know the position we are in.

“We’ve recently been used to being the top half of the table so we’re not happy in the position we’re in.

“Most managers, if you lose a few games, you are under pressure.”

The Hammers’ next game is against fellow London side Brentford, who are sat in the top half having lost just four of their 16 games so far this season.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank, who has recently signed a new contract until 2027, had mixed injury news for Brentford fans ahead of their match with West Ham, with the teams also set to face off in the FA Cup on January 7.

“(Kristoffer) Ajer trained fully with us today, so it was very nice to have him in the training group,” Frank said. “Kristoffer is more likely to be ready for the FA Cup game (than the league match).

“(Aaron) Hickey is getting closer to full training with us, so they’re progressing well and are ahead of schedule, so that’s positive.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Said Benrahma

Benrahma has netted three times in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as he registered in his previous 22. Against his former team, can he score in consecutive league games for the first time since December 2021?

Brentford – Mathias Jensen

Jensen has impressed in midfield for the Bees this season, leading them in chances created (22) and passes played into the opposition box (138), while ranking joint-second for goal involvements (four). West Ham face a tough task to keep him quiet.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham’s last win over Brentford in any competition was a 4-0 second tier victory in April 1993, though they have only met twice since then (lost two).

– West Ham have lost four consecutive Premier League games, last losing five in a row in March/April 2017 under Slaven Bilic.

– Brentford are winless in their last six Premier League London derbies, drawing four and losing two. However, 50 per cent of their victories in such games have come against West Ham (two out of four), including the most recent one in April last season.

– West Ham won their final league game of 2021, beating Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road – they have not won their last game in consecutive calendar years since 2007 (vs Man Utd) and 2008 (vs Stoke).

– Brentford are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the third time, previously doing so in October 2021 and April 2022. Both previous occasions of back-to-back away wins included a London derby victory.