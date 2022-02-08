Brentford-Manchester City Preview

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not willing to rush Christian Eriksen’s debut for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City.

Free agent Eriksen joined the Bees in a sensational deadline day transfer last week after having his Inter contract terminated last year.

The Denmark international has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at Euro 2020 last June.

Eriksen is training with his new Brentford team-mates, but Frank is not sure when the playmaker will make his return to competitive action.

“It’s something we’ll constantly speak with him about,” Frank said. “We have a good set up around all the players, our players, in house.

“We know them and of course we have all (Eriksen’s) data and injury history so we know all that.

“But to know all the small bits about him, to come back to top pace again we need to speak to him daily and that’ll be an ongoing process over the next one, two, three weeks.”

Brentford have lost each of their last five matches, four of those in the league, ahead of their trip to reigning champions City.

The Citizens dropped points for the first time in 12 games last time out at Southampton, but they are nine points clear of second-place Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

With another title in his grasp, talk has inevitably turned to boss Pep Guardiola’s contract situation, with the Catalan having 18 months to run on his existing terms.

“I’ve been here for six years because we’ve won a lot,” he said in response to questions over his long-term future. “I came here because many people convinced me.

“Staying longer depends on the results. No more than that. I have one and a half years left on my contract, which is a long time when you look around at world football.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

Belgian playmaker De Bruyne has been involved in 13 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring five and assisting eight more.

That includes the assist for Phil Foden’s winning goal when the sides last met at the end of December, so Brentford know first-hand all about his quality in the opposition half.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Toney made headlines for the wrong reasons with recent comments made about Brentford, but the striker will be eager to continue doing his talking on the field.

He has scored six Premier League goals this term – twice as many as any team-mate – and could become the first Bees player to score in three straight top-flight games since 1946.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following a 1-0 win earlier this season, City are looking for their first league double over Brentford since 1936-37, a season in which they won their first top-flight title.

– This is Brentford’s first visit to City in any competition since October 1989 in the EFL Cup, losing 4-1 at Maine Road under Steve Perryman.

– Excluding the 1992-93 season, just two teams have won away at the reigning Premier League champions in their maiden campaign in the competition (D5 L20) – Derby County in 1996-97 (3-2 v Manchester United) and Bournemouth in 2015-16 (1-0 v Chelsea).

– City have won each of their last 17 Premier League games played on Wednesdays, including a 1-0 win against Brentford in the reverse fixture in December. In Premier League history, only Liverpool have had a longer winning run on a specific day of the week (21 on Saturday between 2018 and 2020).

– Brentford have lost each of their last four league games, with the Bees last losing five in a row back in December 2007 under Terry Butcher in League Two.