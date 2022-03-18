Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insisted that his side will not get ahead of themselves prior to the trip to Leicester City on Sunday.

The Bees moved eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Burnley last time out.

That followed up a 3-1 victory at Norwich City, having lost seven of their last eight league games before that, but Frank assured Brentford are not getting carried away.

“We have always said we want to finish as high as possible, so we’re always looking to catch the team above us because it’s better to look forward and chase someone instead of looking at what’s behind you,” he said.

“It won’t be a problem (keeping the players’ feet on the ground). I expect it will be easy because this group of players are very, very hungry, very ambitious. By now, we are already looking ahead to the next game.

“It sounds very good when I’m saying it. It’s not that easy to do every single day, but it’s the best possible mentality you can have, so we will do whatever we can and will not rest until we’ve played the last game against Leeds.”

Leicester sit three points above Brentford, but lost their last league outing 1-0 to Arsenal having previously recorded consecutive wins over Leeds and Burnley.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, though, could have star centre-back Caglar Soyuncu back next game.

“Çaglar Soyuncu should be back,” Rodgers said. “Him and Patson Daka didn’t feel well so they couldn’t travel. Çags is much better. There’s question marks for Patson.

“We have a really good squad when they’re available and that’s been the frustration this year. They haven’t always been available, but we’ll get some back, one or two might be out, but we’ll have to see what the scans show up later.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Leicester have scored 798 Premier League goals, and could be the 13th team to reach 800 in the competition. 16 per cent of these goals have been scored by Jamie Vardy (128), the highest ratio of goals scored by one player for all clubs with at least 500 in the competition.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has scored seven goals in his last five Premier League games, having netted four in his first 19 this term. His last two games have seen him score three goals against Norwich and two against Burnley.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Since the start of last season, Leicester have lost seven of their 10 Premier League home games against London sides (W2 D1) – it’s the most away wins London sides have had against an opponent in the competition in that time.

·Leicester lost 2-0 against Arsenal last time out, but have only lost consecutive league matches once this season, doing so in September against Manchester City and Brighton.

·Since beating Newcastle 4-0 in December, Leicester are winless in their last five Premier League games played on a Sunday (D2 L3), losing each of the last two.

·Brentford have won their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 14 combined (D2 L10). The Bees last won three consecutive top-flight matches in September 1946.

·Brentford have scored a league-high ratio 50% of their Premier League goals from set piece situations this season (16/32, including penalties), while Leicester have conceded a league-high 47% of their league goals this season from such situations (21/45).