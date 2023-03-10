Sean Dyche believes Everton are showing “strong signs” in their bid for Premier League survival – though he knows they need to turn performances into results starting when they host Brentford on Saturday.

Everton shared a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out, a result which leaves the Toffees in the final relegation spot, though they are within five points of six clubs above them.

With one of the most intense relegation battles in Premier League history hotting up, Dyche knows his team need to make the most of their improvements under him.

“I think (the Forest game was) about building on the mentality that I’ve been speaking about since I’ve been here,” he said. “That is the mentality to perform but also to take on whatever comes in front of you, with the way that we work and that’s to have it tight enough defensively where we can affect games but also loose enough where we can affect it openly. I thought for large parts, particularly in the first half, we were very good on both.

“There are strong signs but signs don’t give you anything. You don’t just win because there are strong signs – you win because you get everything right throughout a 90-odd minute match.”

Opponents Brentford are being touted as surprise contenders for a European spot after going 12 games unbeaten in league action – a run which has earned boss Thomas Frank plenty of admirers.

While Frank has been suggested as a potential contender to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham, the Bees boss remains content in west London.

“First, they have a manager which is a manager I have studied for years and I admire massively,” Frank said of Spurs. “I think he has achieved some fantastic results so I hope he will do well and I hope Spurs do well. Secondly, I am very, very happy here at Brentford.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Demarai Gray

Gray is Everton’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals – no side has a lower scoring top scorer in the competition than the Toffees (level with Jarrod Bowen at West Ham). If Everton are to save their season amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury struggles, Gray will be needed to make a decisive contribution in attack.

Brentford –Bryan Mbeumo

Everton have conceded a league-high eight goals from fast breaks in the Premier League this season, while only Manchester United (seven) have scored more such goals this term than Brentford’s five. Playing off the in-form Ivan Toney, Mbeumo could deal some damage to the Toffees’ backline.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– Brentford are enjoying the Premier League’s best current unbeaten run, avoiding defeat in their last 12 games (W6 D6), and they will be hopeful of extending it further at Goodison Park.

– Everton lost this exact fixture 3-2 last season. However, they have never lost back-to-back home league games against Brentford before.

– The Bees are unbeaten in their last five away league games, though three of those contests ended level. Only once have they had a longer run without defeat on the road in the top-flight, going nine games without a loss between January and April 1936 (W3 D6).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton 31.8 per cent

Brentford 38.8 per cent

Draw 29.4 per cent