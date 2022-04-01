Thomas Tuchel says it is “good news” that Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract extension has been triggered at Chelsea, and hopes the Blues captain will stay at least another year at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain defender’s deal was due to come to a close at the end of the current campaign, but has automatically renewed for a further season after he hit a number of games this term.

It comes amid what is effectively a transfer embargo on the club due to outgoing owner Roman Abramovich’s sanctions in relation to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

With Azpilicueta able to walk as a free agent at the end of the campaign, Tuchel said he was happy to tie his captain down, though he could still leave if restrictions are lifted before next season.

“I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen,” he stated. “It was so close. It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.”

Chelsea eked out a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in October, with Edouard Mendy turning in a supreme display.

“I think the first 60 minutes, we defended very well and gave very little away,” Brentford coach Thomas Frank said of that match. “The last 25-30 minutes, we changed the system a little bit. Mendy was from a different planet that day.”

Brentford cannot yet consider themselves to be safe, but they do have an eight-point cushion on the bottom three.

“I didn’t know how good we would be,” added Frank. “We know this league is relentless against some of the best teams in the world. I think we probably deserved more points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Kai Havertz

Havertz has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games for Chelsea, as many as he had in his previous 21. The German is looking to score in four consecutive league games for the first time since a run of five between April and August 2019 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brentford – Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has provided the shot of quality that Brentford needed, and the playmaker made an emotional return to international football over the last two weeks, scoring twice for Denmark in his first games for his country since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. Can he add the spark for the Bees at Stamford Bridge?

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Having kept two clean sheets and conceding just one goal in their first three Premier League away games, Brentford have now conceded in each of their last 12 on the road – the longest current run without an away clean sheet in the competition.

– No side has scored more goals from outside the box in the Premier League than Chelsea this season (eight), while Brentford have conceded more goals from distance than any other side this term (10).

– Chelsea have the highest shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season (14.4 per cent), netting 57 goals from 397 total shots. The Blues also have the highest difference between goals scored (57) and expected goals (49.9), netting around seven goals more than their xG suggests.

– Chelsea have won their last five Premier League games, last winning more consecutively between September and November 2019 (six).

– Brentford are averaging 1.3 points-per-game in the Premier League against sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table (W6 D4 L7), compared to 0.4 against sides in the top half (W1 D2 L9). This excludes their opening day victory against Arsenal.