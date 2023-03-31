Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised the work of opposite number Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the Bees’ trip to Brighton and Hove Albion – which represents a meeting between two of the Premier League’s surprise packages.

While Brentford are eighth in the table after losing just one of their last 15 league games, Brighton are above them on goal difference and have two games in hand.

With the Seagulls being touted as contenders for Champions League qualification by some, Frank believes De Zerbi has conducted excellent work off the back of Graham Potter laying the foundations.

“I think that Brighton deserve a lot of credit and I understand why they get a lot of praise – I think they’ve done very well,” Frank said. “De Zerbi and his staff have done a top job.

“I think he was privileged to come into a very well-run club, privileged to come in and stand on the shoulders of Graham Potter and his coaching staff.

“After seven games, when Graham left, they had 16 points and were fourth in the table – that’s a fantastic foundation to start from.

“De Zerbi and his staff have done a top job to continue that development and they are in a very nice position in the league.”

Despite Brighton’s outstanding campaign, De Zerbi believes their play has warranted even greater returns – particularly at the Amex Stadium.

“We have to improve. If you think the games where we didn’t win – Nottingham Forest at home, incredible game. Fulham at home, incredible game,” he said.

“Aston Villa, incredible game, incredible penalty. We played against Arsenal but they are one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“But the other games, away and at home, we have played very well. I think we have deserved more points in the games at home but I could say the same at Crystal Palace and at Leeds United.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Solly March

March is Brighton’s joint-top Premier League goalscorer this season with seven goals.He’s the highest-scoring player in the competition this season who didn’t score before the World Cup break, with all seven of his strikes coming in his 11 appearances since Boxing Day.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Brentford talisman Toney has been involved in 10 goals in his 12 away games in the Premier League this season (eight goals, two assists). Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane (10 each) have outscored Toney on the road this campaign.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

Brighton have won four of their last five Premier League home games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory. Only twice have they won three in a row at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League (March 2018 and November 2019), and they have never done so without conceding.

However, following their 2-0 home win in October, Brentford are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since the 2014-15 campaign, when the sides were in the Championship.

Brighton will have to be wary of the challenge posed by Brentford – the Bees have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games (W7 D7), claiming three wins in their last six road trips after failing to win any of their first seven away games this term.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton and Hove Albion38.6 per cent

Brentford 32.4 per cent

Draw29.0 per cent