Brentford-Arsenal Preview

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thanked the club for the backing they gave him at the start of the season ahead of their next home clash with Brentford.

The Bees ran out 2-0 victors in their first-ever Premier League game on the opening day of the campaign against Arsenal, who lost their first three games of the 2021-22 term.

However, the Gunners have bounced back emphatically and now sit four points off the Champions League spots, and Arteta expressed his gratitude for the patience showed to him.

“I always felt very well-supported and understood, I’m very much in line with everyone at the club”, Arteta said. “When we had difficult results, the club always stood with me, and has been really supportive for me and the players, which I do not take for granted.

“Losing matches is part of the job, and you can learn a lot of things. You have to be stubborn, to keep faith in your beliefs. That pressure is part of football.”

Brentford have not tasted victory in seven games across all competitions since a 4-1 FA Cup win at Port Vale, also dropping to 14th in the league – seven points above the relegation zone.

But Thomas Frank bolstered his ranks in January, bringing in Christian Eriksen, who the Danish manager believes needs time to settle in.

“It is a delicate balance,” Frank said. “We want him out there, but just like every other player who has been out for seven or eight months, they need quite a few games in a row to get up to their normal level. The good news is that he looks good in training, like he is still a pretty good footballer, with that unbelievable quality in his vision, passing range, finishing and deliveries.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has scored 12 London derby goals at the Emirates Stadium – he’s the highest scoring player in such fixtures at the ground in the competition.

Brentford – Christian Norgaard

Norgaard has reclaimed possession in the Premier League more than any other play this season, winning the ball back 200 times – Declan Rice is in second with 194.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Just one of the last 24 teams have won their first ever Premier League away game against Arsenal (D4 L19), with Hull City winning 2-1 in September 2008. The last eight first-time visitors to the Emirates Stadium in the league have lost, conceding 25 goals and scoring just twice.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 32 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W27 D5), since a 1-0 loss against Newcastle in November 2010. The Gunners have only failed to score in one of those 32 matches, a goalless draw with Middlesbrough in October 2016.

– Arsenal lost their first three league games this season, falling to the bottom of the table at the end of August. Since then, only the top two sides, Manchester City (18) and Liverpool (14), have won more Premier League games than the Gunners (12).

– Brentford are winless in their last six league games, last having a longer run between September and October 2018 (8 games). The Bees have also lost their last four away league games, last suffering a longer losing run on the road in February 2011 (5).

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League home games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday (W23 D5), last losing such a game on the opening day of the 2013-14 season against Aston Villa.