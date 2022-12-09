A general view of the Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts…
A general view of the Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on Nov. 20 when Qatar face Ecuador. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Brazil eliminated from World Cup after losing to Croatia in penalty shootout in quarterfinals
Posted:
Updated:
A general view of the Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts…
A general view of the Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on Nov. 20 when Qatar face Ecuador. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Posted:
Updated:
SHARE
ALL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP)Brazil eliminated from World Cup after losing to Croatia in penalty shootout in quarterfinals.