SAO PAULO (AP)The Brazilian Football Confederation denied media reports on Friday that Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti agreed to become the new national coach.

Also, Ancelotti said he intends to see out his Madrid contract, which has more than a year left.

The Brazil job has been vacant since December when Tite stood down after Brazil was eliminated in the World Cup quarterfinals by Croatia.

Earlier Friday, media in Brazil said the CBF and Ancelotti agreed on a three-year deal that was yet to be signed.

But the CBF said in a statement the report was not true and president Ednaldo Rodrigues ”is dealing with the matter in a transparent way.” The statement added the new coach ”will be announced in the timely moment.”

Ancelotti is in Morocco, where his team plays the Club World Cup final on Saturday against Saudi champion Al-Hilal.

Ancelotti is contracted to Real Madrid to the end of the 2023-24 season. He told a news conference on Friday he intends to fulfil his obligations.

”My situation is very clear; I have a contract until 2024,” Ancelotti said.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports