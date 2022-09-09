SAO PAULO (AP)Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September.

Pedro is the top scorer in this season’s Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players such as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus for the matches in France on Sept. 23 and 27.

Tite will also test two defenders he called up for the first time: Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Roma’s Roger Ibanez.

The other most notable absences in the squad for Brazil’s last friendlies before the final World Cup squad is announced were defender Dani Alves and midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Brazil is in Group G at the World Cup – which starts in November in Qatar – along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Tunisia is in Group D with France, Denmark and Australia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer (all Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibanez (Roma)

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo).

