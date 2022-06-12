Adam Duvall homered twice off Jose Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets’ division lead since the winning streak started June 1. They are 5+ games back in the NL East. This stretch is the club’s best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.

Pittsburgh has lost a season-high six straight games. The Pirates were swept for the fifth time this season.

Wright (7-3) allowed five hits and three runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Kenley Jansen earned his 18th save in 21 chances after facing four batters in the ninth.

Quintana (1-4) was charged with six hits and four runs in five innings and had allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his previous 11 starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 13, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Christian Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Jake McCarthy homered and Arizona ended Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak, giving interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss.

Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas each drove in two runs for Arizona, which finished a 10-game trip 4-6.

The Phillies lost for the first time since May 31, and Thomson was beaten for the first time since replacing Joe Girardi on June 3. Thomson’s eight wins to start his managing tenure matched the most for a Phillies skipper and is second overall to Boston’s Joe Morgan, who won 12 straight in 1988.

Luke Weaver (1-0), making his first appearance since April 7, allowed one run on three hits in three innings with four strikeouts and two walks after opener Kyle Nelson pitched a scoreless first.

Ranger Suarez (4-4) needed 40 pitches to get through the first and left after 4 1/3 innings after allowing four runs – two earned – on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

YANKEES 18, CUBS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBIs, powering the New York Yankees to complete a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs for their 11th win in 12 games.

The 36-year-old Carpenter, signed on May 26 after spending the first seven weeks at Texas’ Triple-A Round Rock, became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016.

Kyle Higashioka added his first two homers this season, and Giancarlo Stanton and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs each as the Yankees scored their most runs since beating Toronto 20-6 on Sept. 15, 2020. New York had a season-high 17 hits.

Jameson Taillon (7-1) remained unbeaten in his last 11 starts, giving up three runs and seven hits in five innings. Manny Banuelos pitched three innings for his first big league save.

Ian Happ, who was a double shy of a cycle, put the Cubs ahead early with a first-inning home run.

Keegan Thompson (6-2) allowed five runs – three earned – three hits and three walks while getting two outs and throwing 19 of 37 pitches for strikes for Chicago – which has lost a season-high six straight.

BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, helping Milwaukee snap an eight-game losing streak.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers snapped their longest skid since September 2015.

Washington was denied its first sweep since taking two from Toronto on Aug. 17-18 of last year and its first three-game sweep since June 14-16, 2021 against Pittsburgh. It was the first time this season the last-place Nationals entered the final game of a series with a chance at a sweep.

Andrew McCutchen added a solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the season and first since May 21 against Washington.

Hoby Milner (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, escaping a two-on, two-out jam he inherited from starter Jason Alexander by striking out pinch-hitter Maikel Franco. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save in 20 opportunities.

Washington’s Paolo Espino (0-1), making his first start of the season after 20 relief appearances, allowed a run on four hits while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings.

METS 4, ANGELS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered, Taijuan Walker struck out 10 and the New York Mets closed out their long trip to California with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Starling Marte had two hits and drove in a run in his return to the lineup after missing three games with quadriceps tightness. Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, who took two of three at The Big A to go 5-5 on their season-high 10-game trip.

Walker (4-2), who had only 25 strikeouts in his first nine starts, posted his 10th career game with double-digit Ks. He gave up one run on six hits in six innings. Edwin Diaz got five outs for his 12th save. He had five strikeouts, including getting Trout to whiff on a 99.7 mph fastball in the eighth inning.

Mike Trout had an RBI single for the Angels, who lost five of seven during a homestand when Joe Maddon was fired as manager. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was given the day off.

Patrick Sandoval (3-2) went seven innings and was charged with two runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts.

ASTROS 9, MARLINS 4

HOUSTON (AP) – Justin Verlander earned his major league-leading eighth win, Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve homered and Houston snapped its three-game losing streak.

Verlander (8-2) set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a flare single into shallow right field in the fourth inning. He gave up four unearned runs and three hits, walked one and struck out five in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.94. This was Verlander’s first career win against Miami and third straight start to go seven innings.

Houston was 3 for 35 with runners in scoring position during the series and had pushed across just two runs over the previous 12 innings before breaking out in the fourth.

Edward Cabrera (2-1), who gave up one earned run and three hits in the first two starts of the season, was tagged by Houston for five runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.

GIANTS 2, DODGERS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Carlos Rodon pitched two-hit ball over six strong innings and San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of the division-leading Dodgers, beating Los Angeles.

Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski homered off Julio Urias in the first to send the stumbling Dodgers to their sixth loss in eight games.

Chris Taylor doubled twice for Los Angeles, but was forced out of the game after suffering a cut near his right eye when he crashed into the fence in left field trying to make a catch.

The Dodgers remained one-half game ahead of San Diego in the NL West. The Giants pulled within 3 + games of first place.

Rodon (5-4) had six strikeouts and pitched around three walks and a pair of leadoff doubles for his win in more than a month. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his third save.

Urias (3-6 ) struck out 10 in six innings but remained winless since May 20. The Dodgers left-hander didn’t walk a batter and set down 15 straight following Yastrzemski’s home run with one out in the first.

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jose Ramirez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and Cleveland defeated Oakland.

Ramirez, who leads the majors with 59 RBIs, pulled a double down the left-field line that put Cleveland ahead after Oakland scored a run in the top of the inning. The three-time All-Star added an RBI groundout in the seventh and has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games.

Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed one run in six innings, a solo home run by Ramon Laureano in the first. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 11th save and Cleveland took three of four in the series.

Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown his back-to-back homers in the eighth for Oakland, which hasn’t won consecutive games since May 24-25 against Seattle. Cole Irvin (3-2) allowed five runs – four earned – in 5 2/3 innings.

RANGERS 8, WHITE SOX 6, 12 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) – Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and Texas turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th.

Jose Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard leading off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left. Charlie Culberson caught the ball, then threw out automatic runner Luis Robert trying to tag up and take third. Robert overslid the base and was tagged easily by Ezequiel Duran, setting off a loud round of boos.

In the top of the inning, Adolis Garcia singled off Matt Foster (1-2) and scored on Heim’s single. A review confirmed Garcia was safe on the slide.

Duran hit a three-run homer off Jose Ruiz in the 11th, but the Rangers surrendered their 6-3 lead. Seby Zavala had a sac fly off Joe Barlow (2-1). Danny Mendick tripled when Culberson and center fielder Eli White collided, cutting the deficit to one. AJ Pollock singled to tie it.

White homered and had a sac fly for the Rangers, who won for just the fifth time in 12 games.

RED SOX 2, MARINERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter and Boston edged Seattle.

Boston closed out a successful West Coast swing by shutting down Seattle’s offense, allowing only Luis Torrens’ single in the fifth inning. The Red Sox finished 8-2 on a 10-game trip.

After reliever Paul Sewald hit Rob Refsnyder on a 2-2 fastball in the eighth, he was ahead 0-2 to Devers and threw a fastball well outside the strike zone. Devers got his barrel to the pitch and drove it into Boston’s bullpen in left for his 14th homer.

It was the second straight day Sewald (3-2) allowed a homer after Bobby Dalbec’s blast in the ninth Saturday.

Tyler Danish (2-0) was the third Boston reliever and earned the victory. John Schreiber got help in the eighth from a terrific diving catch by Refsynder in right field to rob Ty France of extra bases. Tanner Houck pitched the ninth for his second save.

BLUE JAYS 6, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and Toronto beat Detroit.

The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games. Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston.

Stripling (3-1) allowed only one hit for the second straight start and struck out four without a walk. Yimi Garcia, Trent Thornton and Jordan Romano followed with three innings of one-hit relief.

Tarik Skubal (5-3) lost for the first time since April 28 and lasted just four innings, the shortest outing since his first start of the season. Skubal struck out three in three scoreless innings before giving up Guerrero’s 421-foot line drive over the left-center fence, a two-run drive and his 14th homer of the season.

REDS 7, CARDINALS 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) – TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to snap a four-game losing streak.

Friedl broke a 4-4 tie with a long drive to right field and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly. Pham homered against his former team in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Alexis Diaz posted his second save.

Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six.

Dakota Hudson (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits over seven innings. He entered the game with a 6-0 lifetime record against Cincinnati.

RAYS 6, TWINS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jeffrey Springs threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

Springs (3-2) continued his impressive transition to the starting rotation. He struck out five and walked two in 5 1/3 innings against a Twins team that had scored a combined 15 runs in winning the first two games of the series.

Arozarena was hit by a pair of pitches twice and visibly upset with Minnesota starter Cole Sands. Arozarena then stole two bases and added an RBI double.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run for Tampa Bay.

Sands (0-3) struggled again, giving up five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He has allowed 13 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings in his first three career starts.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth and German Marquez pitched seven strong innings to lead Colorado past San Diego.

The Rockies won consecutive games to split the four-game series with the Padres, who played a second straight game without manager Bob Melvin. He went into COVID-19 protocols Saturday night along with bench coach Ryan Christenson before the second game of a doubleheader. Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed the Padres again.

San Diego’s Manny Machado had two singles, leaving him two hits shy of 1,500.

With the score tied at 2 and two outs in the eighth, McMahon doubled into the right field corner off Luis Garcia (4-3) to bring in Sam Hilliard and Jose Iglesias. C.J. Cron and Iglesias hit consecutive one-out singles and Hilliard pinch-ran for Cron.

Marquez (3-5) held the Padres to two runs and six hits while striking out six and walking none. Daniel Bard struck out the side in the ninth, including Machado, for his 13th save.

Rockies left fielder Yonathan Daza made a spectacular leaping catch to rob Kim Ha-seong of a homer leading off the sixth. Daza also had three singles and scored a run.

ORIOLES 10, ROYALS 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading Baltimore past Kansas City.

Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Perez notched his first save of the season.

Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings. Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first. Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.

Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career high set in 2019.

Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.

–

