Braves bolster outfield by re-acquiring Duvall from Marlins

ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Braves bolstered their depleted outfield on Friday by acquiring Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson.

The 32-year-old Duvall is returning to Atlanta, where he played the last three seasons. He hit .229 and ranks among the top 10 in the National League with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 90 games for Miami this season.

The Braves also acquired outfielder Eddie Rosario and cash from Cleveland for infielder Pablo Sandoval on Friday. On July 15, Atlanta landed outfielder Joc Pederson in a trade that sent first baseman Bryce Ball to the Chicago Cubs.

The Braves needed to revamp their outfield as they attempt to remain in the hunt for a fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta suffered a severe blow to its playoff hopes when it lost Ronald Acuna Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on July 10.

Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who was on the injured list, is facing domestic violence charges following an arrest at his home in May. He has not played since.

The Braves first acquired Duvall at the 2018 trade deadline. He was an All-Star with the Reds in 2016, when he set career highs with 33 homers and 103 RBIs.

Jackson, 25, has three hits in 43 at-bats (.070) in 19 games with Atlanta the last three seasons.

