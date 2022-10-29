NEW YORK (AP)Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night.

Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. They scored five straight goals after falling behind 3-0 midway through the second period. Semyon Varlamov had 33 saves to help New York win its third straight.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and an assist, Mikko Rantanen added a goal and an assist, and Alex Newhook also scored for the defending champion Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev had 39 saves.

PANTHERS 5, SENATORS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and Florida beat Ottawa.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight made 23 saves.

Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg stopped 53 shots.

After Montour gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with his third of the season, Matthew Tkachuk sealed the win with an empty-netter with 14 seconds left.

KINGS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period in Los Angeles’ victory over Toronto.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored during the Kings’ three-goal second period, and captain Anze Kopitar had two assists. Cal Petersen made 26 saves in an encouraging bounce-back victory for Los Angeles, which had lost three of four after a solid start to the season.

Captain John Tavares had a power-play goal and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have lost three straight on their West Coast swing.

RANGERS 6, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) – Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger left because of an injury, and New York beat the Stars.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second.

The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lower-body injury in a 2-2 game.

Mika Zibanenad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves. Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment and Roope Hintz scored for Dallas.

OILERS 3, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Zach Hyman scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Edmonton rallied to beat Calgary.

McDavid tied it at 2 at 9:02 of the third with his NHL-leading ninth goal and set up Hyman’s winner with 7:36 left.

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to help the Oilers improve to 6-3-0 with their third straight victory. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie scored for Calgary.

LIGHTNING 4, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and Tampa Bay beat San Jose.

Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves.

RED WINGS 2, WILD 1

DETROIT (AP) – Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and Detroit beat Minnesota to end a two-game losing streak.

Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie.

Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gustavsson before tumbling into the netminder.

Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring for the Wild at 1:28 of the first period on the second shot of the game. Raymond tied it with 3:09 left in the first.

KRAKEN 3, PENGUINS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Jordan Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges, Morgan Geekie scored late in the second and the Kraken handed Pittsburgh its fourth straight loss.

Jaden Schwartz added an empty-net goal, and Martin Jones stopped 31 shots.

Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins lost three straight in Western Canada before closing out its road swing against the Kraken. Pittsburgh was outscored 15-5 in losses in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

CAPITALS 3, PREDATORS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat Nashville.

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games.

Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven.

Kuemper has 26th career shutouts. He had five last season with Colorado.

CANADIENS 7, BLUES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally past St. Louis.

Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games.

Cole Caufield added two goals and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored to help the Canadiens win for the second straight game.

Former Blues goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first win in St. Louis since being traded to Montreal in 2020.

St. Louis dropped its fourth straight after starting 3-0-0. Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Noel Acciari and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal for St. Louis.

HURRICANES 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and Carolina rallied to beat Philadelphia.

Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.

Nick Deslauriers had a goal and an assist and Wade Allison and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 34 saves.

Necas tied it with 2:05 left in the third period when his wrist shot from long range beat Hart on the blocker side.

SABRES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the game 36 seconds into overtime to lift Buffalo past Chicago,

Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Tage Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom made 41 saves in his season debut.

