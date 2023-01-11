PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Connor Hickman scored 15 points as Bradley beat Evansville 91-46 on Wednesday night.

Hickman shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Braves (12-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kenny Strawbridge Jr. led the way for the Purple Aces (4-14, 0-7) with 13 points and two steals. Marvin Coleman II added 11 points and two steals for Evansville. Antoine Smith Jr. also had seven points.

Bradley took the lead with 18:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. Hickman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-30 at the break. Bradley extended its lead to 67-33 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Henry scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bradley visits Drake while Evansville hosts Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.