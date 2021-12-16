Boyd leads Tennessee St. over Charleston Southern 78-75

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A fire destroyed a bird-watching and educational overlook at the Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday night, and Honolulu police have classified this incident as first-degree arson; no arrests have been made.

Officials reported flames broke out around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Betty Nagamine Bliss Overlook -- which is part of the Honouliuli Unit of Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge in Ewa Beach.