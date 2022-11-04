CHICAGO (AP)Shannon Boxx, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 2015 World Cup championship team, was appointed Friday as a vice chair of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s participant safety task force.

Maryland State Youth Soccer Association executive director Greg Smith also was picked as a vice chair.

Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, was hired this week to chair the task force, assembled to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport.

More than two dozen people were selected for the task force, the USSF said Friday, including current players Alex Morgan and Tierna Davidson, former players Yael Averbuch West and Lauren Holiday, and former men’s national team player Tony Sanneh.

The USSF said the group will focus on governance, standards and policy, education and reporting and response.

The task force was created following a report issued Oct. 3 by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

Five of 10 coaches in the NWSL in 2021 were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

