Crysencio Summerville needs to raise his levels of discipline, professionalism and work ethic despite his goalscoring exploits in recent weeks, says Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old netted a last-gasp winner against Liverpool last week to help the Whites end an eight-game winless run in the top-flight, marking a second goal in as many games for the Dutchman.

But if he hopes to be reaping more regular minutes, he still has work to do to impress Marsch, who feels there is an attitude adjustment to be made in his star.

“It was unfortunate Crysencio picked up an injury last year – he was starting to look good in training then,” he said. “I talked after the Liverpool game that a big factor for him is discipline, being professional and work ethic. I’ve been on top of him this week to have a really good training week and he has.”

“(Improvements?) It was a little bit of everything. Making sure he was getting here early enough. That he was putting work in the gym, preparing the same way, paying attention in video, applying the lessons we wanted to learn.

“His potential is very high. We just have to keep pushing him everyday as a pro. I think he is a dangerous player. Is he going to score every game? No. But I think he can be a big part of unbalancing the opponent.”

Opposite number Gary O’Neil meanwhile is looking forward to the selection headaches he faces with Kieffer Moore’s return to form, after the Wales striker bagged a double against Tottenham.

“It’s definitely not a problem for me as Kieffer has always been big for us,” he added. “That’s always been the case. I think we just have to try to use the strengths we have in the squad at the right times.

“We felt we had the opportunity to use him against Spurs and worked on it for a few days before and you could see how much more in tune the boys were to him being on the pitch.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds – Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman has scored in his last two Premier League appearances, against Fulham and Liverpool. Should he net in this game, he’ll be the youngest player (21 years, 6 days) to score in three consecutive top-flight appearances for the Whites since 20-year-old Alan Smith in August 2001.

Bournemouth – Kieffer Moore

The Wales forward has scored three goals in six Premier League starts for Bournemouth this season, netting a brace in a 3-2 defeat to Spurs in their last game. However, Moore’s played more league games against Leeds without scoring than any other side (six games, all in the Championship).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first ever top-flight meeting between the sides. It’s their best 100% home winning record against an opponent in their league history.

– Bournemouth have won just one of their 12 league meetings with Leeds (D2 L9), picking up a 4-1 home win in March 2014.

– Leeds won 2-1 against Liverpool in their last Premier League match, taking more points in that game than in their previous eight games combined (2). The Whites haven’t won consecutive games within the same campaign since March against Norwich and Wolves.

– Bournemouth have lost their last three Premier League games, the second time this season they’ve had a three-game losing run. The Cherries haven’t lost four league games in a row since January/February 2021 in Jason Tindall’s last four games in charge.

– Only two teams have forced more high turnovers than Leeds United in the Premier League this season (116), with the Whites scoring a joint league-high four goals following a high turnover. The Whites have a PPDA of 9.5, the lowest in the league, while Bournemouth’s PPDA is 18.5, the second most of any team this season.