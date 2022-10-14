Fulham boss Marco Silva says Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to recover from injury but he does not yet now if he will figure against Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend.

The Serbia international missed their clash with West Ham thanks to an ankle injury but could yet be passed fit to feature at Craven Cottage.

“He’s getting better,” Silva stated. “Of course, he did the warm-up with the team, did some boxes and the session was more strategy for the match. I can tell you that was the first day that he was involved with the team.

“Before he was two and a half weeks without (training) with the team and now we’re checking, assessing how he is feeling as well and we will do the same later this evening to take the decision if he will be involved in the squad list or not. But it is still soon, let’s see what will happen in the next few hours. There’s a session I have to take later and I will do it for sure. I will meet with the medical staff and the technical staff as well and then I will make the decision.”

Opposite number Gary O’Neil, meanwhile, has hailed club unity between his team and supporters, as the interim boss seeks to secure firmer footing for the Cherries.

Having succeed Scott Parker in charge, the former is hoping to leave his own stamp on matters at the Vitality Stadium, with the club’s long-term managerial future still a matter for speculation over the coming days and weeks.

“The nature of the Premier League is that for big spells in games it will be tough and we will have to dig in,” he noted. “The fans and the players being together and united in those moments is huge. If we can combine an atmosphere with a really good performance on the pitch, then that will be key.

“The first part is character and mentality, which the boys obviously have. We work during the week to prepare for different situations that might arise. That means that not many changes made during the game are off the cuff. The boys are prepared and they show great resilience in their response to different situations.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Cottagers attacker is clearly enjoying life back at the top table, notching six goals this term to sit joint-third in the Premier League charts so far this season. The question is though – will he play or will he miss out?

Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke

The Cherries attacker is chasing his 50th league goal in English football – and he netted in both of Bournemouth’s meetings with Fulham in the Championship, helping to earn a share of the spoils on both occasions.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have won just one of their last 10 league games against Bournemouth (D4 L5), winning 1-0 away from home in April 2019. Both meetings between the sides in the Championship last season ended level.

– Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last seven away league games against Fulham (W4 D3) since a 2-0 loss in April 1992.

– Bournemouth have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games in London, conceding at least three goals in five of those seven defeats. The exception was a 1-0 win at Chelsea in December 2019.

– The away side has won each of the last five Premier League meetings between two promoted clubs, with both Fulham and Bournemouth winning at Nottingham Forest so far this season. It’s the longest run of away wins in meetings between such sides in the competition’s history.

– Fulham haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven Premier League games (16 goals conceded in total) since a 0-0 draw with Wolves. The Cottagers have also lost back-to-back league games for the first time this season.