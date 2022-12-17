GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell hit a jumper at the buzzer and finished with 36 points to spark Furman to a 72-70 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the Greenville Classic on Saturday night.

Bothwell sank 12 of 14 shots and all 11 of his free throws for the Paladins (8-4). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds.

Latrell Jossell led the Lumberjacks (6-5) with 21 points and six assists. AJ Cajuste added 18 points, four assists and three steals. Nigel Hawkins had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.