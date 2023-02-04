BALTIMORE (AP)Walter Whyte’s 18 points helped Boston University hold off a late rally by Loyola (MD) 68-67 on Saturday night.

Whyte had six rebounds for the Terriers (11-14, 4-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Jonas Harper was 4 of 11 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Greyhounds (8-17, 3-9) were led in scoring by Kenny Jones, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Deon Perry added 14 points and three steals for Loyola (MD). In addition, Jaylin Andrews finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Boston University hosts American while Loyola (MD) travels to play Army.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.