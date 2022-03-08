NEW YORK (AP)James Karnik scored 13 points, DeMarr Langford added 12 points and 13th-seeded Boston College used a 25-3 run to beat No. 12 seed Pittsburgh 66-46 on Tuesday in the opening game of the ACC tournament.

Boston College (12-19) won its first conference tournament game since 2018 to advance to play ACC player of the year Alondes Williams and No. 5 seed Wake Forest in the second round on Wednesday. The Eagles lost at Wake Forest 87-57 on Jan. 24.

This one was over early in the second half. Pittsburg went without a field goal for 11-plus minutes as Boston College extended its lead to 46-25.

Boston College made 3 of 4 free throws with 18:21 left in the second half following flagrant and technical fouls to extend its lead to 36-23. The Eagles had a chance at a six-point possession but Quinten Post’s wide open 3-pointer from the corner was short. Pitt did not make a field goal for the final 4 minutes, 50 seconds of the first half. John Hugley ended the drought with a jumper from the free-throw line with 13:48 remaining in the game.

Post finished with 11 points for BC.

Pittsburgh (11-21) closed the season on a five-game losing streak – with 20-plus-point blowouts to Miami, Duke, Notre Dame and BC.

Hugley finished with 15 points for Pitt. Mouhamadou Gueye added 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10.

Hugley picked up his second foul with 4:14 left in the first half, joining two other Pitt starters on the bench with two fouls. Boston College capitalized on Pitt’s foul trouble by going on a 12-0 run for a 33-22 lead. Burton was whistled for his third foul with 25 seconds left in the half.

Former Pitt star quarterback Kenny Pickett sat courtside.

