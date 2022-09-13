Boston College will try to break from its first 0-2 start since 2011 when nearby Maine makes a Saturday visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Despite four touchdown passes by Phil Jurkovec, BC’s offense has averaged 233.5 total yards per game this season. Last weekend, at Virginia Tech, the Eagles were held to 155 yards of total offense in a 27-10 loss.

The Eagles have an FBS-low 16.5 yards per-game on the ground. Lead back Pat Garwo rushed for only 15 yards in the ACC opener against the Hokies.

“We have to get creative finding ways to run the ball,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “Whether it’s on the perimeter, whether it’s gap schemes, zone schemes, spreading it out, we have to run the football.”

The bright spots for Boston College have been on defense and special teams. Kam Arnold had a career-high 12 tackles last week at Virginia Tech, and punter Danny Longman is eighth nationally in punting yards this season.

But Hafley knows that BC has to put it together collectively.

“I think our special teams has played really well, and Danny was outstanding (last week) on nine of his 10 punts,” Hafley said. “Overall, I think the defense has been solid. We gave up one big run, but it was 17-10 (late) and they were fighting … We have a lot of football left to play.”

Maine (0-2), of the Football Championship Division, scored 15 fourth-quarter points in its 21-18 loss to Colgate last weekend.

Black Bears quarterback Joe Fagnano was 25-of-39 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on the ground, via a 6-yard scamper.

The Black Bears — who were shut out 41-0 at New Mexico a week earlier — compiled 362 total yards and held Colgate to just 62 passing yards.

“It starts with Joe, who has led us … ever since I got here,” first-year Maine coach Jordan Stevens said. “He shows the heart that we need to play with.”

One of Maine’s receivers is BC transfer Kobay White, who caught 10 touchdowns as an Eagle from 2017-19. White missed the Colgate game with an injury.

The New England foes began their series in 1913. BC has won six straight meetings, including the most recent, 24-3 in 2015.

