CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Bowen Born’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Valparaiso 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Born shot 5 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Panthers (12-9, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tytan Anderson scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Michael Duax shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Ben Krikke finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Beacons (9-13, 3-8). Kobe King added 14 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Valparaiso. Nick Edwards also had 12 points and three steals.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 11:10 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Born led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-28 at the break. Northern Iowa turned a five-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 68-54 lead with 5:05 left in the half. Anderson scored eight second-half points in the matchup.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Northern Iowa visits Indiana State while Valparaiso hosts Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.