TORONTO (AP)Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons and was a trailblazer for Europeans who later made their mark in the world’s top pro hockey league, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement Thursday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.

”Borje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness,” Shanahan said. ”(Salming) defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community.”

Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season.

The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team records for assists (620) and goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49) by a defenseman.

A two-time runner-up for the Norris Trophy, losing both times to Montreal Canadiens great Larry Robinson, Salming was named to the NHL’s first all-star team in 1976-77 and the second all-star team on five occasions.

He ended his time with the Leafs with a plus-minus rating of plus-155, a statistic made more remarkable as the Maple Leafs were a vastly underperforming team for much of the 1980s.

Salming’s 17th NHL season was the Detroit Red Wings before he retired after the 1989-90 season.

”A superior all-around defenceman and the first Swedish star ever to play in the league, Borje Salming was as physically and mentally tough as he was skilfully gifted,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. ”He blazed the trail that many of the greatest players in NHL history followed while shattering all of the stereotypes about European players that had been prevalent in a League populated almost entirely by North Americans before his arrival in 1973.”

In 1996, he became the first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In August, Salming announced he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

”I do not know how the days ahead will be, but I understand that there will be challenges greater than anything I have ever faced,” Salming said at the time. ”I also recognize that there is no cure but there are numerous worldwide trials going on and there will be a cure one day.

”Since I started playing ice hockey as a little kid in Kiruna, and throughout my career, I have given it my all. And I will continue to do so.”

Salming made a final appearance at center ice in Toronto earlier this month before a Leafs game against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena. Salming, with his family and former teammates by his side, received a standing ovation as a video chronicling his career played on the scoreboard.

Robbed of his speech and some mobility, Salming shook hands with every member of the Maple Leafs as he slowly departed the ice.

”To just see how a guy like Borje was embraced by the fans and just what he did for this organization in his time here and what he still means to the city, I think that puts a lot of things into perspective for us as players playing here,” Leafs forward Auston Matthews said after the game.

”To have guys like him and others that have paved the way for us, it means a lot. You could just see it and feel it.”

A hockey icon in Sweden, Salming represented his home country at four IIHF World Championships, three Canada Cups and the 1992 Winter Olympics. He was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame in 1998 and was named to the IIHF’s Centennial All-Star Team in 2008.

