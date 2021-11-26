Booker, Suns roll past Knicks for 15th straight victory

NEW YORK (AP)Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists to help the Suns improve to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday night in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw. Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks.

HORNETS 133, TIMBERWOLVES 115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping surging Charlotte snap Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA’s top-ranked 3-point defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

CLIPPERS 107, PISTONS 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and Los Angeles beat Detroit,

After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed.

Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

BULLS 123, MAGIC 88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago beat Orlando.

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.