LOS ANGELES (AP)Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California beat No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night.

Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 victory after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans.

This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0 for 5 from 3-point range in the first half.

Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12). They improved to 10-1 at home this season, having won 10 straight at Galen Center since dropping their season opener to Florida Gulf Coast.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and David Singleton and Tyger Campbell added 14 points each for the Bruins (17-4, 8-2).

NO. 1 PURDUE 75, MICHIGAN 70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help Purdue hold off Michigan.

The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn’t pull away.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds.

Joey Baker made a 3-pointer – off the glass – with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points, but Purdue’s Brandon Newman sealed the victory with two free throws.

NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 67

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – Johnell Davis scored 25 points and Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee.

The victory gave FAU (20-1, 9-0 Conference USA) only the second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history and coach Dusty May his first 20-win season.

Eli Lawrence led Middle Tennessee (13-8, 6-3) with 17 points.

—

