Bonner, Utah State race past Hawaii 45-31

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Logan Bonner threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns and Utah State defeated Hawaii 45-31 on Saturday.

Bonner was 21-of-30 passing and combined with Elelyon Noa’s career day of 111 yards on 23 carries, the Aggies (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West Conference piled up 564 yards of total offense.

Deven Thompkins hauled in seven passes for 176 yards, his sixth 100-yard game this season, the most since Kevin Curtis had seven games with 100 yards in 2002. Thompkins pushed his season yardage total to 1,099, the first 1,000 yard receiver since Curtis in 2002.

Noa’s short touchdown run and Justin McGriff’s 34-yard touchdown reception helped Utah State to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was 20-10 at halftime but Bonner threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter to break it open.

Chevan Cordeiro threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Hawaii (4-5, 1-3). Calvin Turner Jr. and Dedrick Parson combined for 15 receptions and 225 yards.

