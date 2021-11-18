Bohannon sets Big Ten 3-pointer mark in Iowa victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Jordan Bohannon hit four 3-pointers to become the Big Ten Conference leader in that category and Keegan Murray scored 26 points as Iowa rolled to a 108-82 victory over Alabama State in nonconference action Thursday night.

Bohannon, who entered play tied with Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) with 374 made 3-pointers, scored 12 on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Murray made 10 of 16 with a pair of 3s. Joe Toussaint finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Murray, Bohannon and Toussaint all hit 3s in the first 3:29 of the game as the Hawkeyes (3-0) opened with a 14-3 run and led 63-36 at by half.

Reserves led the Hornets (0-5). Christian McKay scored a career-high 20 on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from distance, while Gerald Liddell added a career-best 19 points. Michael Barber grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds. Trace Young was the lone starter to score in double figures with 10.

Iowa shot 52% from the floor (38 of 73) and 45.5% from distance (20 of 44). Alabama State sank 29 of 59 shots overall (49%) and made 11 of 24 from beyond the arc (45.8%).

