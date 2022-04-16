DENVER (AP)J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche took the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight.

The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for points during a season in club history.

Jordan Staal scored twice for Carolina, and Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added goals. The Hurricanes remain in a tight race with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division title.

WILD 6, BLUES 5, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and St. Louis wrapped up a playoff spot, beating Minnesota for its season-high eighth straight victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves.

Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent, and reached the 100-point mark for the ninth time.

Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota and Frederick Gaudreau, Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov added goal. Cam Talbot made 24 saves, pushing his career-high points streak to 12 games.

BRUINS 2, PENGUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and Boston beat Pittsburgh to clinch a playoff spot and end a season-high three-game losing streak.

Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for Boston.

Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.

LIGHTNING 7, JETS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and Tampa Bay tied a season high in goals to beat Winnipeg.

Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1.

Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergchev, Alex Killorn and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, and Brian Elliott stopped 14 shots.

Kyle Connor, Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season, Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and New York beat Detroit.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. The Red Wings were shut out for the seventh time this season.

The Rangers have 49 victories, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.

FLAMES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall and Edmonton beat Vegas.

Edmonton moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division – and seven points clear of Vegas. The Oilers are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games.

The 40-year-old Smith made 30 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 home victory over Nashville.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored. Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost three of five.

CAPITALS 8, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) – Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in Washington’s blowout victory over Montreal.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov also connected. Vitek Vanacek made 28 saves.

Ryan Poehling scored twice for Montreal. Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki added goals, and Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

FLAMES 9, COYOTES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and Calgary routed Arizona after it clinched a playoff spot before the game started.

Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day.

Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SENATORS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mark Giordano scored 3:26 into overtime to lift Toronto past Ottawa.

Mitchell Marner scored twice in regulation, Michael Bunting and Kyle Clifford also had goals for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren stopped 25 shots.

Tim Stutzle had two goals for Ottawa. Michael Del Zotto and Dylan Gambrell also scored.

STARS 2, SHARKS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and Dallas kept up its surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating San Jose.

Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas. The Stars and Predators have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Dallas has recorded at least a point in 13 of 17 games over the past month.

Timo Meier scored for San Jose.

KINGS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and Los Angeles beat Columbus to take a big step toward a playoff berth.

Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games.

Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist in Nashville’s victory over Chicago.

Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Dominik Kubalik and Riley Stillman also scored.

SABRES 4, FLYERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and Buffalo beat Philadelphia.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 18 shots.

Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia.

KRAKEN 4, DEVILS 3, SO

SEATTLE (AP) – Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts.

Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid.

Jesper Bratt, Jesper Boqvist and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which lost its second in a row after winning the first two games of a five-game Western Conference road trip.

