Blue Jays-Red Sox rained out; split doubleheader Wednesday

BOSTON (AP)The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were rained out Tuesday night by a heavy storm and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The second of a four-game set between the AL East rivals was moved to a 2:10 p.m. start Wednesday, followed by the nightcap starting at 7:10 p.m.

The delay was announced about a half-hour before the scheduled start as dark clouds moved over Fenway Park, with weather radar showing heavy storms coming from the west.

Fans took shelter beneath the awnings and upper levels, waiting for an update on when – or if – the game would begin. The storm arrived just after 7:20 p.m., with gusting winds blowing sheets of rain sideways and whipping up food wrappers and other debris from the empty seats, abandoned by fans before the storm arrived.

As the rain let up just before 8 p.m., fans cheered as a handful of players began warming up on the field, but the celebration lasted only a couple of minutes before the announcement was made postponing the game a day as lightning continued to strike throughout the area.

Toronto was coming off a 5-4 loss in the opener Monday despite taking a 4-3 lead into the eighth inning. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Blue Jays, a slide that manager Charlie Montoyo said had not discouraged his young ballclub.

”They still come ready to play and that’s what I love about this group,” Montoyo said Tuesday afternoon.

TAKE TWO

Hours before the storm clouds arrived and Tuesday’s game was washed out, Boston manager Alex Cora said All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was getting a second straight night off.

Bogaerts, who has been dealing with a sore wrist that kept him out of the lineup July 17 in a loss at New York, also sat out Monday’s opener.

Boston entered Tuesday with the best record in the American League at 62-39 and Cora said he wanted his star shortstop to be rested and ready for the stretch run.

”One more day. This kid didn’t have an All-Star break and we’ve been grinding for a while. And one more day, it doesn’t affect anybody. He’ll be in the lineup tomorrow,” Cora said. ”For him to get two off days, you have to convince him. But he understands how we do things now and obviously we’re looking at August and September.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Montoyo said RHP Alek Manoah, placed on the injured list July 16 with a back contusion, should be ready to return to the rotation this weekend when the Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals for three games.

”He’s getting well and he’s on line right now to pitch Saturday. He’s here today,” Montoyo said.

UP NEXT

LHP Robbie Ray (8-5, 3.12 ERA) was scheduled to start for Toronto on Tuesday against RHP Garrett Richards (6-5, 4.99) for the Red Sox.

In the second game, Toronto lefty Steven Matz (8-5, 4.34) was scheduled to face Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.50), a right-hander who is winless in three starts for Boston in between stints with Triple-A Worcester.

—

