NEW YORK (AP)Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was pulled from a game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night with left side discomfort.

Hernandez grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said Hernandez would get an MRI and be re-evaluated Thursday.

The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS. He’s finished in the top 20 of AL MVP voting each of the past two seasons.

